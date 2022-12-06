White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,001 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,040,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47.
