WH Group (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2022

HSBC upgraded shares of WH Group (OTCMKTS:WHGLYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

WH Group Stock Performance

WHGLY opened at $11.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. WH Group has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

About WH Group

(Get Rating)

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.