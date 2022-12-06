Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.40

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$22.40 and last traded at C$22.68, with a volume of 73193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

