WEQ (TSE:WEQ) Trading Up 0.9%

WEQ Holdings Inc. (TSE:WEQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.13. Approximately 53,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 20,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.
The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,862.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.13.
About WEQ
WesternOne Inc provides engages in construction and infrastructure businesses in Western Canada. The company offers construction heat services; and rental of aerial equipment, such as man and material lifts, as well as general construction equipment to businesses in the construction, infrastructure, film, and television industries.
