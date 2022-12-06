WEMIX (WEMIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $352.60 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 63% higher against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00003996 BTC on popular exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $166.21 million and approximately $352.60 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $950.45 or 0.05584359 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.00499346 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.58 or 0.30109415 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 1,037,598,974 coins and its circulating supply is 244,647,723 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 1,037,570,173.9626642 with 244,647,749.80782652 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.68643754 USD and is down -21.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $474,212,797.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

