Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Welltower by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,309 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after acquiring an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $46,483,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

WELL stock opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

