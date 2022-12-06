Wells Fargo & Company Raises Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $10.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $200,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,388,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,750,122.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,043,800 shares of company stock worth $7,302,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

