Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $98.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ES. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.82.

Shares of ES stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

