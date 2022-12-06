Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $5.51 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 5.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,969. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.89. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.