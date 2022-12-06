Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Kate Gulliver Sells 1,363 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $54,029.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,585 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96.
W stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,125,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,100. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $240.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 563.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 9,872.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 49.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388,622 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after acquiring an additional 362,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
