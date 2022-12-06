Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 73.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 51.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $14,295,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE WSO opened at $257.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

