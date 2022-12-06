Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202,586 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises 3.5% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.78% of Waste Connections worth $247,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 896.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.95. 23,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.51.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

