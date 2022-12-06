Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $18.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $6,243,330.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,331,814 shares in the company, valued at $195,177,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,475 shares of company stock worth $14,396,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,543 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 813,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,301,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares during the period.

Shares of WRBY opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

