Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after acquiring an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $151.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.85 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $408.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,042,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock worth $826,260,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

