Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.89

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 1827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Wallbox Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox

About Wallbox

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wallbox by 207.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wallbox by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

