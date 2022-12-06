WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.75. WalkMe shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WKME. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.

WalkMe Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EVR Research LP grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 14.6% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404,361 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 10.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,282,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 125,706 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 30.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 253,575 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 7.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 921,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 254.2% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 614,339 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

