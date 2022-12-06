WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.75. WalkMe shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 100 shares.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WKME. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
