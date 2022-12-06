W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 2.7 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.99. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

