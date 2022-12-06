VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.50 Billion

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005886 BTC on exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $21.49 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VRES has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,995.89 or 1.00027676 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00051687 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021215 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00240831 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003708 BTC.

About VRES

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.00012829 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,093.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

