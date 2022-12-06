VRES Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.50 Billion (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last week, VRES has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. VRES has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $25.98 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VRES

VRES (VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.00008966 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

