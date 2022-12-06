Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138,982 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $40,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 67,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 31,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

