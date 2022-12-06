Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 304,111 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,111 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of nVent Electric worth $44,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.88. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,016 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Further Reading

