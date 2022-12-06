Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 86,718 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,011,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $33,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.65.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

