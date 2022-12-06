Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,117 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.44% of Equitable worth $42,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

NYSE EQH opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,851. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

