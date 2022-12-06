Voya Investment Management LLC Has $48.54 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $48,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after buying an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after buying an additional 443,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,473,399 shares of company stock worth $111,293,809. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $371.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.46 and a 200-day moving average of $327.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

