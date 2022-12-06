Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 3,183 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,468,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $47,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FOX by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in FOX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

