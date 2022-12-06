Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 121,922 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $30,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 579.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

