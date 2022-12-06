Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 31,126 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of IQVIA worth $32,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $211.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

