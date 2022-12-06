Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 244,396 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,396 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Caesars Entertainment worth $31,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $97.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

