Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,026 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,080 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $312.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $632.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.32.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

