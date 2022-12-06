Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 100

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 110 ($1.34) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.62) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.7 %

VOD stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is presently 80.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 482,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 128,720 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 53,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.