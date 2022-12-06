Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

NCZ opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 76.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 93,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 71,768 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 71.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 118,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 49,343 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

