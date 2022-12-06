Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCZ opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $84,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

