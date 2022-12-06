Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AIO opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.