Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 95,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,608,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.
SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.58.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.85.
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
