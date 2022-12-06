Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €116.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been given a €116.00 ($122.11) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($110.53) price target on Vinci in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €111.00 ($116.84) target price on Vinci in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on Vinci in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($130.53) target price on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of DG traded down €0.54 ($0.57) on Tuesday, reaching €97.71 ($102.85). 660,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €90.37. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($73.20) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($93.47).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

