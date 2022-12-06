Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.73.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.8% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,162 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

