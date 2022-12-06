Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.73.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE:VSCO opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.