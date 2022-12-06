Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Trading Down 2.9 %

PYPL traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.46. 119,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,584,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $197.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

