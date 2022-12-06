Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 3.2% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 114,001 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $2,037,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 36,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 343,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 220,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,923,592 shares of company stock worth $168,759,281. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.45. 14,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

