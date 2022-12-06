Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,184 shares during the quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $27.81. 12,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,459. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

