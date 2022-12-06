Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.50 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 2.1% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 57,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.28. 336,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,941,262. The stock has a market cap of $164.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

