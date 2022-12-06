Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Buys 10,642 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM comprises 1.6% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 56.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 477.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.87. 1,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,271. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $109.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

