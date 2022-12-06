Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Boosted by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $313.12. 7,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,524. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.04 and a 1 year high of $323.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

