Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.15

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $29,969.87 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,965.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00465270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00114086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00839233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00652885 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00243897 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,609,410 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

