Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.9% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $36.79. 548,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,990,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

