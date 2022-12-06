Venus USDC Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.04 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.72 million and approximately $22.04 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02173761 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,021,548.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

