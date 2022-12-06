Venus USDC Market Capitalization Achieves $103.72 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $103.72 million and approximately $20.93 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02173761 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,021,548.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

