Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.4% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

