Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,030 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,060,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,677,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,771,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,589,000 after purchasing an additional 128,106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $139.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.65. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

