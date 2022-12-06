Vai Achieves Market Cap of $55.51 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Vai has a market cap of $55.51 million and approximately $4,296.92 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005660 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

